Nord/LB Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €50.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.19 ($47.28).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €44.91 ($52.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €44.24 ($52.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

