Nord/LB Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €100.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.17 ($121.37).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €84.16 ($99.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.85. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €52.50 ($61.76) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

