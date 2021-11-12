Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Nordson reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.45. The stock had a trading volume of 113,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,881. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $269.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

