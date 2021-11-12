Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

NSC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $275.59. 1,298,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.59 and its 200 day moving average is $267.39. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

