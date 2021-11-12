NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR NOEJ opened at €37.00 ($43.53) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

