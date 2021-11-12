NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR NOEJ opened at €37.00 ($43.53) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

