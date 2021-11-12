NORMA Group (NOEJ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NORMA Group (ETR: NOEJ):

11/10/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/10/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/3/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/7/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/6/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/29/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/23/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/22/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/17/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/15/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/15/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/14/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.88 ($43.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. NORMA Group SE has a 52 week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

