Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

