Northern Trust Corp Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Natus Medical worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 439,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.84 million, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

