Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,049 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $166.49 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $167.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.50 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

