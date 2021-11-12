NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 104.43% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%.

NBY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 10,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,112. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.54.

NBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

