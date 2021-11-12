Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.45.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

