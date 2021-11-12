Novartis AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

