NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,268,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NOW were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 33.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.97. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

