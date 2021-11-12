Numeraire Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.05 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $436.22 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $42.78 or 0.00067793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00052893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00225049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00089854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,821 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,290 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

