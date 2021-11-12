NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $75.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NUVA stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,874.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

