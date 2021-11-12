Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,958 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,341 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,868 shares of company stock worth $7,038,211. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.