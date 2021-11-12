Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $63,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $318,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,811 shares of company stock worth $701,033. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTS opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.76 million, a PE ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 2.55.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

