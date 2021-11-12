Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.31. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.