Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,808.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $78.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

