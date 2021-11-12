Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,319 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of FirstCash worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 16.1% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

