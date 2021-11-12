NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of NVE worth $19,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVEC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NVE by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NVE by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NVE by 70.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVEC opened at $71.61 on Friday. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.15.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.18% and a return on equity of 20.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

In other news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.