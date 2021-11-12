NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average of $200.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NVIDIA by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,460,445,000 after buying an additional 8,880,411 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

