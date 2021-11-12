Oddz Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $725,806.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,276,629% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79306950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00072214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00098049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.07198507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,049.34 or 0.99891956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

