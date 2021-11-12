OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $52,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

