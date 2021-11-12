Oikos (OKS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,395.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $23,395.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oikos has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,276,918.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79438244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00070684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00097751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.87 or 0.07218690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,550.91 or 0.99278680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.