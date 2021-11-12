Oilex (LON:OEX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 22,222,737 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The stock has a market cap of £10.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.22.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field covering an area of 161 square kilometres located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% participating interest in the Doyle-Peel licence (P2446) in the East Irish Sea.

