Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 542.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 18.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

