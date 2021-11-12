OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.