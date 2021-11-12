OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

DE opened at $356.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $246.87 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.