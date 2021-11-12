OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 206 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.27.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

