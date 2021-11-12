OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 660 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average of $176.86. The firm has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 265.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.41.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

