OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $429.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

