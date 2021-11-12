OLO (NYSE:OLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OLO (NYSE:OLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OLO remained flat at $$29.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,447. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

Several analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,814.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

