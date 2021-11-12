Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $171.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.29. 192,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

