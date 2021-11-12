Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $171.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.29. The stock had a trading volume of 192,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.19. Omnicell has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $184.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.