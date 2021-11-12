Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post $1.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 274,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 375,483 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.