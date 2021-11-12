Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

ONCT stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.