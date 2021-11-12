One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Aegis

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Aegis from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

OLP stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 44.68%. Research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

