One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.62. 116,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $104.69 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $475,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

