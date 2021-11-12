ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,751. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

