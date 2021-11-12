Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, with both the bottom line and the top line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The unit volumes of its Dragonfly inspection system increased 50% in the first half of 2021 from the prior-year period. Its portfolio of inspection platforms, which includes the Firefly panel inspection system, the NSX 330 inspection system and the F30 inspection system, is expected to witness significant growth. It is well-poised to benefit from strong customer demand for its solutions across the semiconductor value chain. However, stiff competition in the global market and high concentration risks are concerning. An extensive international footprint exposes it to macroeconomic woes. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is expected to impair its operations in China and Taiwan.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $94.96.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

