Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,620 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,232 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 41.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Open Lending stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

