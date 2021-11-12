Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.91.

LPRO stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Open Lending by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

