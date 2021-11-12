Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $183 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.72 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.490 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,925. The stock has a market cap of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

