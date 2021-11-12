Oppenheimer Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $285.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $249.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.33. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,215 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

