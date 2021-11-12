Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($9.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.99). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.09.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

