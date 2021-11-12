Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.83). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

