Oppenheimer Weighs in on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ENVX opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

