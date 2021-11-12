Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Option Care Health worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

