OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.60 million and $78,011.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,838,339.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79397349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.08 or 0.07207494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,186.77 or 1.00220399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

